Download Japan 2020 To Be Postponed

JAPAN (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation and Creativeman Productions have announced that Download Japan 2020 has been officially postponed after headliners My Chemical Romance pulled out citing public health concern over the spread of coronavirus.

In a joint statement issued earlier today (March 12), the companies said: “We regret to announce that Download Japan 2020 and the My Chemical Romance headline show in Osaka will be postponed. The headline show scheduled for Dirty Honey on Tuesday, March 31st will also be postponed.”

Currently, promoters say they are working on rescheduling the dates for each of the affected events.

Purchased tickets for the original dates will be valid for the rescheduled dates, however, refunds will also be made available to those customers who wish to receive one.

Further details on rescheduled dates and how to go about getting a refund will be announced simultaneously in the near future.

For more information click HERE.