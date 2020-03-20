IMPALA Launches Coronavirus Task Force

(CelebrityAccess) – IMPALA, one of Europe’s leading independent record label trade associations, has established a COVID-19 Task Force to help address the effects of the global health crisis on the indie music sector.

IMPALA says that its COVID-19 Task Force will release a collection of suggested relief measures next week that will be aimed at promot[ing] a co-ordinated approach across the European Union, individual countries’ governments, and record labels themselves. Additionally, the IMPALA Task Force is expected to hold weekly calls and regular meetings to assist government officials and member companies as they take steps to alleviate the economic strain the COVID-19 pandemic is placing on the live music infrastructure.

In a statement, IMPALA Executive Chair Helen Smith said: “We fully support the public health measures that are being put in place. Governments are, however, reacting at different speeds and some are leaving too many decisions to businesses. This is causing unnecessary confusion and hardship.”

Francesca Trainini, Chair of IMPALA, Vice-President of Italian association PMI, and Chair of IMPALA’s Covid-19 Task Force, added: “In times of crisis, smaller actors are the most exposed. Italy has been the first European country affected, but it’s across the continent now. The IMPALA Task Force is working on a call to action on all key levels.”