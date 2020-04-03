Virgin EMI To Stage Lockdown Live, A 3-Day Virtual Music Festival

Record label Virgin EMI announced Lockdown Live, a three-day virtual music festival to support Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The festival will feature more than 30 artists performing live from their coronavirus bunker of choice, across three virtual stages.

On Friday, April 3rd, the Rhapsody Stage will feature SG Lewis, Alessia Cara, HRVY, The Vamps, and Calum Scott, among others.

Sunday (April 5th), The Encore Stage will be livestreaming the likes Nana Rogues, Adekunle Gold, Wauve, and many other artists from the UK and beyond.

The festival is produced in partnership with VT and SeasonedBF at BuzzFeed UK.

The festival will be streamed at: https://www.lockdownlive.uk/festival-area/