Oprah Winfrey Donates $10 Million To Coronavirus Relief

(CelebrityAccess) – Oprah Winfrey has donated $10 million dollars to coronavirus relief efforts.

The media mogul, who announced her donation Thursday, says the funds will be split between America’s Food Fund and other groups helping Americans in their battle to overcome the pandemic.

“I was struck by the work these organizations are doing and while everyone’s priority right now is to stay safer at home, I know there are many of us looking for ways to help,” Winfrey said on Instagram. “I believe that America’s Food Fund will be a powerful way to make a difference for our neighbors in need.”

Winfrey is the latest in a growing list of celebrities including Elton John, Pink!, Rihanna, Billy Joel, Dolly Parton, Jay-Z, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and others, who have already donated funds to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts.

Nearly 10,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the United States since the onset of the pandemic less than three months ago.