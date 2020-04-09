AEG Rocky Mountains Provides An Update On Shows Affected By COVID-19

DENVER (CelebrityAccess) — In light of the ongoing prohibition against public events in Colorado due to COVID-19, AEG Presents Rocky Mountains provided an update on shows that have been cancelled or postponed as a result.

AEG Presents noted that refunds will be automatically issued for canceled events, and said that additional events outside of the scope listed here may be affected due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding live events.

1st Bank Center

Jammin’ De Mayo – Saturday, May 09, 2020. This show is being rescheduled to Saturday, August 01, 2020, at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

Bluebird Theater

Hamilton Leithauser – Friday, May 15, 2020. This show is cancelled. For tickets purchased via AXS online or phone, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase.

L’Imperatrice – Monday, April 06, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

The Mountain Goats — Friday, May 08, & Saturday, May 09, 2020. These shows are rescheduled to Wednesday, September 09, and Thursday, September 10, 2020. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

Overcoats – Thursday, April 9, 2020. This show is cancelled. For tickets purchased via AXS online or phone, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase.

We Were Promised Jetpacks – Wednesday, June 10, 2020. This show is cancelled. For tickets purchased via AXS online or phone, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase.

White Denim – Friday, March 27, and Saturday, March 28, 2020. These shows are rescheduled to Saturday, December 12, 2020. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

Gothic Theatre

The Bad Plus – Thursday, April 02, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

The Dip – Saturday, April 04, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

Mission Ballroom

Bear Grillz – Saturday, April 04, 2020. This show is rescheduled to Friday, July 10, 2020. Doors 8:00PM. Show 9:00PM. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

The Disco Biscuits – Friday, May 08, & Saturday, May 09, 2020. These shows are rescheduled to Friday, July 31st, and Saturday, August 01, 2020. Doors 7:00PM. Show 8:00PM. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

Ogden Theater

Car Seat Headrest – Tuesday, July 28, 2020. This show is cancelled. For tickets purchased via AXS online or phone, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card your used to purchase within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase.

Circle Jerks – Friday, June 26, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

Krewella – Saturday, May 02, 2020. This show is cancelled. For tickets purchased via AXS online or phone, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase.

Shallou – Friday, May 22, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

Pepsi Center

Sturgill Simpson – Saturday, April 25, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Brantley Gilbert — Friday, May 08, & Saturday, May 09, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

Devil Makes Three – Saturday, May 23, 2020. This show is cancelled. For tickets purchased via AXS online or phone, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase.

Hillsong – Monday, May 18, 2020. This show is being rescheduled to Friday, August 21, 2020 at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

Russ – Wednesday, May 13, 2020. This show is being rescheduled. New date TBD. All tickets will be honored to the new date.

The Motet & Turkuaz – Friday, May 22nd, 2020. This show is cancelled. For tickets purchased via AXS online or phone, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card you used to purchase within 30 business days. Otherwise, refunds are available at your original point of purchase.