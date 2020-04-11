Los Angeles District Attorney Adds New Criminal Charge In Weinstein Sexual Assault Case

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — A Los Angeles County Prosecutor announced on Friday today that former studio mogul Harvey Weinstein is facing an additional felony charge in connection with a sexual assault case originally filed against him in January.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey on Friday said the case had been amended to include one count of sexual battery by restraint.

Weinstein had previously been charged with one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, and sexual penetration by use of force in the case, which stemmed from an alleged incident at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2010.

“We are continuing to build and strengthen our case,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said. “As we gather corroborating evidence, we have reached out to other possible sexual assault victims. If we find new evidence of a previously unreported crime, as we did here, we will investigate and determine whether additional criminal charges should be filed.”

Prosecutors allege that Weinstein sexually assaulted a woman who was first interviewed by law enforcement officials in October as a potential corroborating witness in another case in which Weinstein was accused of sexually assaulting two women during separate incidents in 2013.

If convicted on the amended bill of charges, Weinstein faces up to 29 years in state prison. He is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York after he was convicted of rape earlier this year.