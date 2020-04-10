BTS Bringing Some Of Their Top Concerts To YouTube In A Special Series

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — While their Map Of The Soul tour is on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, that isn’t stopping Korean pop icons BTS from performing for their fans.

The group announced plans to stage “Bang Bang Con,” a series of their live performances that they will bring back to life on YouTube.

The eight-part concert series will take place on April 18 & 19 and feature past performances by the band that include The Most Beautiful Moment in Life’ concert from 2015 and the 2016 ‘Epilogue’ from the same tour.

Fans will also be treated to 2014’s ‘Episode II The Red Bullet’ and ‘BTS 3rd Muster’ and several performances from The Wings Tour’ in 2017.

As well, their recent “Love Yourself” performance in Seoul will also be in the mix.

BTS was set to start the North American leg of their Map of the Soul tour with a pair of shows on April 25 and 26 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.