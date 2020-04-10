Resident Advisor Launches ‘Save Our Scene’ Campaign To Support Local EDM Music Communities

(Hypebot) — Online music magazine and community platform Resident Advisor has launched #SaveOurScene, a campaign to support local electronic music scenes suffering during the current shutdown.

“Since the beginning, RA has existed with one core purpose: to support local scenes. This has been our guiding star for nearly two decades, informing the decisions we make every day,” wrote cofounders Paul Clement and Nick Sabine. “In the midst of a scary, unpredictable moment, one that is drastically changing the lives of millions of people around the world, our scene is facing the most challenging period in its history. “

The open letter signed by more than 3000 suggests a number of concrete ways that fans can support their local music scenes.

Buy music and merchandise via Bandcamp and other online stores Offer and receive support – “Many crucial initiatives have sprung up creating support networks for people across the electronic music community, including advice for out-of-work nightlife professionals and the LGBTQIA+ community. “ Skip your refund – “In these extraordinary circumstances, we are asking RA ticket holders who can afford it to not request a refund for canceled events. The money will go to the promoters who organized the event, which will help keep our scene afloat.” Support petitions and other political activities. Attend virtual events – “Virtual DJ sets and live performances are taking place in empty clubs and artists’ living rooms and studios. In the coming weeks, “virtual clubs” could provide not only entertainment and relief, but potentially a vital source of income for venues, artists and promoters.” Donate – “At this time, millions across the globe are worried about losing all forms of income. A successful fundraising campaign can help an organization survive the next few months without laying off staff. Check-in on your favorite party or venue – they may have already launched a fundraising campaign you can get behind. “



Get details on how to take action on each of the above here.

SIGN THE #SAVEOURSCENE LETTER HERE