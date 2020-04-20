Global Directory Of Relief Funds Available To Artists And Music Industry

(Hypebot) — The entire world has been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic, and artists and music industry professionals alike are struggling to make ends meet the world over. Here we look at a glossary of organizations across the globe providing much needed relief to those in need.
Guest post by Shannon Silver from The Orchard’s The Daily Rind
Across the globe, individuals, companies, and families are feeling the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Confusion and frustration are universal feelings at the moment, but luckily as a response, many organizations and states have established relief funds for the self-employed freelancers and small businesses in the cultural and creative sector. Below you can find a breakdown of how regions across the world are providing relief support for those in the music industry. We will continue updating this list as more aid is announced.
Africa
South Africa
Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture
Asia
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Arts Development Council (HKADC) Emergency Grants
Singapore
South Korea
Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism
Record Label Industry Association Of Korea
Australia/New Zealand
Australia
Australian Independent Record Labels Association
Phonographic Performance Company of Australia PPCA
Arts South Australia Covid-19 Grants (For South Australia based)
ACT Government Support Aid (For Canberra based artists)
Tasmania Cultural Sector Grants (For Tasmania based)
Arts U-15k Grant Program (For Western Australian Individuals and Organizations)
City of Sydney COVID-19 Business, Arts and Creative Support Package (For Residents of Sydney)
City of Melbourne Assistance for Creatives During COVID-19 (For Melbourne Residents)
Australia Council For The Arts 2020 RESILIENCE FUND: SURVIVE (For Australian individuals, groups and organizations to offset or recoup money lost due to cancelled activity)
Australia Council For The Arts 2020 Resilience Fund: Adapt (For Australian individuals, groups and organizations to adapt their arts practice and explore new ways of working)
Australia Council For The Arts 2020 Resilience Fund: Create ( For Australian individuals, groups and organizations to continue to create artistic work and/or develop creative responses in this time of disruption)
New Zealand
Creative New Zealand Emergency Response Package (Opening April 14)
Europe
Austria
AKM & AUME: Cultural Disaster Fund
OESTIG Cultural Disaster Fund For Musicians (Intended for Interpreters)
Municipality of Vienna / MA 7 Coronavirus Artist Grant (Deadline April 29)
Support Fund in the Artists’ Social Insurance Fund (KSVF)
Belgium
Wallonia-Brussels Federation Covid-19 Emergency Cash Fund
Flanders Agency for Innovation & Entrepreneurship Financial Support for Self-Employed
Croatia
The Ministry of Culture Emergency Aid for Artists & Freelancers
Finland
Business Finland Financial Services for small/medium businesses in the creative industry.
France
COVID-19 – Music and Variety Relief Fund
Ministère de la Culture: Support For Those In the Cultural Sector
ONDA Aid Following Covid-19 Cancellations
Germany
Kreative Deutschland Resources
The Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB) Coronavirus Grant
GEMA Emergency Relief Fund (For GEMA Members)
Emergency Aid for Self-Employed and Small Companies
Hamburg Corona Emergency Aid (HCS) (For Hamburg-based small companies and self-employed individuals)
Hessen Emergency Aid (For Hessen-based small companies and self-employed individuals)
Landes Forder Institute Emergency Coronavirus Aid
North Rhine-Westphalia Emergency Aid (For NRW-based small companies and self-employed individuals)
Investment and Structural Bank RLP (ISB) Emergency Aid (For self-employed and small companies)
Italy
SIAE (Italian Copyright Collecting Agency)
Ireland
Malta
Norway
Fond For Utøvende Kunstnere (FFUK)
About the Fund for Performing Arts:
Poland
Portugal
Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Emergency Fund Covid-19
Spain
The Ministry of Culture and Sports
SGAE Emergency Aid (For SGAE Members)
Sweden
Svensk Jazz Crisis Fund (Swedish Jazz Organization)
United Kingdom
PRS Emergency Relief Fund (For PRS Members)
Arts Council England Covid-19 Support
Help Musicians Coronavirus Hardship Fund
Creative Scotland Open Fund: Sustaining Creative Development
Creative Scotland Bridging Bursary
BPI Covid-19: Useful Information
North America
Canada
SOCAN Emergency Fund (For SOCAN Members)
The National Arts Centre Canada x Facebook Canada Will Pay Livestreaming Musicians
Ontario Arts Council Covid-19 Grant
Mexico
United States
MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund
Arts Leaders of Color Emergency Fund
Academy of Country Music Lifting Lives Response Fund
Jazz Foundation of America Covid19 Musicians’ Emergency Fund
Music Health Alliance Covid-19 & Tornado Relief (Music Health Alliance is an organization for healthcare solutions and access in the music community)
New Music Solidarity Fund (American Organization for New Contemporary Music)
NYC Employee Retention Grant Program (New York only)
Local 802 Emergency Relief Fund (The Local 802 Musicians’ Emergency Relief Fund is a non-profit with the mission to provide Local 802’s 8,000+ professional musician members with reliable assistance in times of trouble and dire need)
Local 47 AFM Musicians Emergency Relief Fund (For Los Angeles Musicians)
Sound Royalties No-Cost Funding Program
SoundGirls CoronaVirus Relief (Relief Fund for production techs)
The Equal Sound Corona Relief Fund (Non-profit music organization)
AGMA Relief Fund (For AGMA Members)
Boston Artist Relief Fund (For Boston-based artists)
Foundation for Contemporary Arts Emergency Grants
The International Bluegrass Music Association Emergency Fund
Freelancer COVID-19 Emergency Fund
Paetreon Covid-19 Artist Grant
SAG-AFTRA Covid-19 Relief Fund (For SAG-AFTRA Members)
Anonymous Was A Woman Emergency Relief Grant (For Women artists over 40)
Musicians Foundation CV19 Emergency Relief Aid Grant Program (Foundation supporting the interests and advance the condition and social welfare of professional musicians)
The Personal Emergency Relief Fund (For Minnesota Artists)
Crew Nation Global Relief Fund (For tour crew members)
New Orleans Creative Creative Response Relief Fund (For New Orleans based)
New Orleans Brass Band Musician Relief Fund (For New Orleans based brass band musicians)