Global Directory Of Relief Funds Available To Artists And Music Industry

(Hypebot) — The entire world has been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic, and artists and music industry professionals alike are struggling to make ends meet the world over. Here we look at a glossary of organizations across the globe providing much needed relief to those in need.

Guest post by Shannon Silver from The Orchard’s The Daily Rind

Across the globe, individuals, companies, and families are feeling the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Confusion and frustration are universal feelings at the moment, but luckily as a response, many organizations and states have established relief funds for the self-employed freelancers and small businesses in the cultural and creative sector. Below you can find a breakdown of how regions across the world are providing relief support for those in the music industry. We will continue updating this list as more aid is announced.

Africa

South Africa

Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture

Asia

Hong Kong

Hong Kong Arts Development Council (HKADC) Emergency Grants

Singapore

Arts Resource Hub Singapore

South Korea

Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism

Record Label Industry Association Of Korea

Korea Arts Management Service

Australia/New Zealand

Australia

The Sound of Silence

I Lost My Gig Australia

Australian Independent Record Labels Association

Phonographic Performance Company of Australia PPCA

Arts South Australia Covid-19 Grants (For South Australia based)

ACT Government Support Aid (For Canberra based artists)

Tasmania Cultural Sector Grants (For Tasmania based)

Arts U-15k Grant Program (For Western Australian Individuals and Organizations)

City of Sydney COVID-19 Business, Arts and Creative Support Package (For Residents of Sydney)

City of Melbourne Assistance for Creatives During COVID-19 (For Melbourne Residents)

Australia Council For The Arts 2020 RESILIENCE FUND: SURVIVE (For Australian individuals, groups and organizations to offset or recoup money lost due to cancelled activity)

Australia Council For The Arts 2020 Resilience Fund: Adapt (For Australian individuals, groups and organizations to adapt their arts practice and explore new ways of working)

Australia Council For The Arts 2020 Resilience Fund: Create ( For Australian individuals, groups and organizations to continue to create artistic work and/or develop creative responses in this time of disruption)

New Zealand

COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme

Creative New Zealand Emergency Response Package (Opening April 14)

Europe

Austria

Label LSG: Emergency Aid Fund

AKM & AUME: Cultural Disaster Fund

OESTIG Cultural Disaster Fund For Musicians (Intended for Interpreters)

Hardship Fund

Municipality of Vienna / MA 7 Coronavirus Artist Grant (Deadline April 29)

Support Fund in the Artists’ Social Insurance Fund (KSVF)

Belgium

Wallonia-Brussels Federation Covid-19 Emergency Cash Fund

Flanders Agency for Innovation & Entrepreneurship Financial Support for Self-Employed

Croatia

The Ministry of Culture Emergency Aid for Artists & Freelancers

Finland

Business Finland Financial Services for small/medium businesses in the creative industry.

France

France National Music Center

COVID-19 – Music and Variety Relief Fund

SACEM Relief Fund

Ministère de la Culture: Support For Those In the Cultural Sector

ONDA Aid Following Covid-19 Cancellations

Germany

Kreative Deutschland Resources

The Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB) Coronavirus Grant

GEMA Emergency Relief Fund (For GEMA Members)

Emergency Aid for Self-Employed and Small Companies

Hamburg Corona Emergency Aid (HCS) (For Hamburg-based small companies and self-employed individuals)

Hessen Emergency Aid (For Hessen-based small companies and self-employed individuals)

Landes Forder Institute Emergency Coronavirus Aid

North Rhine-Westphalia Emergency Aid (For NRW-based small companies and self-employed individuals)

Investment and Structural Bank RLP (ISB) Emergency Aid (For self-employed and small companies)

Italy

SIAE (Italian Copyright Collecting Agency)

Ireland

Ireland Artist Relief Fund

Malta

Covid Wage Supplement

Norway

Fond For Utøvende Kunstnere (FFUK)

About the Fund for Performing Arts:

Poland

MKIDN: The Anti-Crisis Shield

Portugal

Emergency Support Line

Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Emergency Fund Covid-19

Spain

The Ministry of Culture and Sports

SGAE Emergency Aid (For SGAE Members)

Sweden

Svensk Jazz Crisis Fund (Swedish Jazz Organization)

United Kingdom

PRS Emergency Relief Fund (For PRS Members)

Arts Council England Covid-19 Support

Help Musicians Coronavirus Hardship Fund

MU Coronavirus Hardship Fund

AIM Covid-10 Crisis Fund

Creative Scotland Open Fund: Sustaining Creative Development

Creative Scotland Bridging Bursary

BPI Covid-19: Useful Information

North America

Canada

Factor

SOCAN Emergency Fund (For SOCAN Members)

The National Arts Centre Canada x Facebook Canada Will Pay Livestreaming Musicians

Ontario Arts Council Covid-19 Grant

TOArtist COVID Response Fund

Mexico

Musica Mexico

United States

MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund

ACM Lifting Lives Fund

Artist Relief Tree

Arts Leaders of Color Emergency Fund

Audio Assemble

Academy of Country Music Lifting Lives Response Fund

Jazz Foundation of America Covid19 Musicians’ Emergency Fund

Music Health Alliance Covid-19 & Tornado Relief (Music Health Alliance is an organization for healthcare solutions and access in the music community)

New Music Solidarity Fund (American Organization for New Contemporary Music)

NYC Employee Retention Grant Program (New York only)

Local 802 Emergency Relief Fund (The Local 802 Musicians’ Emergency Relief Fund is a non-profit with the mission to provide Local 802’s 8,000+ professional musician members with reliable assistance in times of trouble and dire need)

Local 47 AFM Musicians Emergency Relief Fund (For Los Angeles Musicians)

Sound Royalties No-Cost Funding Program

SoundGirls CoronaVirus Relief (Relief Fund for production techs)

The Equal Sound Corona Relief Fund (Non-profit music organization)

AGMA Relief Fund (For AGMA Members)

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund

Boston Artist Relief Fund (For Boston-based artists)

Foundation for Contemporary Arts Emergency Grants

​​The International Bluegrass Music Association Emergency Fund

Freelancer COVID-19 Emergency Fund

CERF+ Emergency Assistance

Gospel Music Trust Fund

Paetreon Covid-19 Artist Grant

SAG-AFTRA Covid-19 Relief Fund (For SAG-AFTRA Members)

Anonymous Was A Woman Emergency Relief Grant (For Women artists over 40)

AGMA Relief Fund

Musicians Foundation CV19 Emergency Relief Aid Grant Program (Foundation supporting the interests and advance the condition and social welfare of professional musicians)

The Personal Emergency Relief Fund (For Minnesota Artists)

Crew Nation Global Relief Fund (For tour crew members)

Artist Relief Project

New Orleans Creative Creative Response Relief Fund (For New Orleans based)

New Orleans Brass Band Musician Relief Fund (For New Orleans based brass band musicians)

YoungArts Relief Grants