HOB’s Music Forward Launches A Charity Auction To Raise Money For The Foundation

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation’s House of Blues Music Forward Foundation has launched a charity auction to help support their Music Forward initiative in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The auction will feature memorabilia drawn from HoB’s archive of historical relics, including guitars signed by Aretha Franklin, Tanya Tucker, Ringo Starr Band, and Tom Morello among others.

Other items on offer include a custom Washburn model CT4 electric guitar signed by Aretha Franklin, Simon LeBon, Nick Rhodes, and Wynonna Judd, and decorated with custom artwork modeled on the House Of Blues “God Wall” images.

The auction, which runs from April 21-May 7, will be conducted on the digital auction site Charity Buzz.

The proceeds from the auction will Music Forward, a HOB/Live Nation educational initiative that fosters the growth of the next generation of touring industry professionals and artists.

For more information, or to make a bid on an item to support a worthy cause, check here.