Dean Gillard Joins Milk & Honey Management To Oversee Heldeep Records

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Lucas Keller’s Milk & Honey Management announced the appointment of Dean Gillard as Executive Vice President of Heldeep Records, an electronic house label operated in collaboration with Milk & Honey and owned by their client Oliver Heldens.

Gillard comes to Heldeep after a run at Universal Music, where he served as Vice President, International Marketing and A&R for Universal Music’s Global Dance Network PM:AM Recordings and played a role in the release of recordings by Tiesto, Avicii, Jonas Blue, Meduza, Jax Jones, Martin Solveig and Axwell Ingrosso amongst many others.

Gillard will fold his newly-formed Nocturn Music Group into Heldeep to expand and will collaborate with Milk & Honey’s co-heads of electronic music Alex Harrow & Dave Frank, the management company said.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Dean on the team – in the coming years, Heldeep will become one of the top destinations for the best dance records throughout the UK and Europe, and onward to the global presence we plan to build while maintaining the great integrity of Oliver Heldens and his brand. There is not a stronger fit than Dean Gillard to take that torch. Looking forward.” says Lucas Keller.

“I’m very happy to be working with Oliver and the Milk & Honey crew, making Heldeep one of the first clients on the books at Nocturn Music Group. Heldeep is in great shape with huge potential to expand even more globally. I’m looking forward to creating exciting future partnerships with the label,” Gillard added.

As part of Milk & Honey’s expansion in the UK, the company also announced the signing of producer & artist Stuart Price, who has generated hits for The Killers and Madonna; and songwriter Andrew Jackson, who penned hits for Dua Lipa, Eminem, Kygo, and others.