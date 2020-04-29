Willie Gomez And Live Nation Announce The Mojades Virtual Tour

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Rising Latin artist Willie Gomez is teaming up with Live Nation for an experiment in virtual touring.

Gomez will be featured in the Mohades ‘livestream tour’ performing different virtual sets for each ‘tour date’ that will be viewable via Live Nation’s newly launched Live From Home platform as well on Live Nation and House of Blues regional social media channels.

Live Nation says the tour is a way for Gomez to connect with his fans even in a time of social distancing.

Gomez, who was born in the Dominican Republic, was raised in Miami and has been peforming professionally by the age of 17, including appearances at Latin music events such as the Latin Grammys, Billboard Latin Music Awards, Premios Juventud, and Premios Lo Nuestro.

He has developed a dedicated social media following and has released two singles via Alacran Records — which helped to raise his profile and led to a promotional tour in Spain early this year. He’s currently in the studio, working on an his debt full length album.

Willie Gomez “Mojados” Virtual World Tour Dates and Links for Viewing:

Live From Home

Thursday, April 30th @ 6pm Mountain time

Alberta – https://www.facebook.com/livenationalberta

