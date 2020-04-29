Willie Gomez And Live Nation Announce The Mojades Virtual Tour

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Rising Latin artist Willie Gomez is teaming up with Live Nation for an experiment in virtual touring.
Gomez will be featured in the Mohades ‘livestream tour’ performing different virtual sets for each ‘tour date’ that will be viewable via Live Nation’s newly launched Live From Home platform as well on Live Nation and House of Blues regional social media channels.
Live Nation says the tour is a way for Gomez to connect with his fans even in a time of social distancing.
Gomez, who was born in the Dominican Republic, was raised in Miami and has been peforming professionally by the age of 17, including appearances at Latin music events such as the Latin Grammys, Billboard Latin Music Awards, Premios Juventud, and Premios Lo Nuestro.
He has developed a dedicated social media following and has released two singles via Alacran Records — which helped to raise his profile and led to a promotional tour in Spain early this year. He’s currently in the studio, working on an his debt full length album.
Willie Gomez “Mojados” Virtual World Tour Dates and Links for Viewing:
Live From Home
Thursday, April 30th @ 6pm Mountain time
Alberta – https://www.facebook.com/livenationalberta
Colorado – https://www.facebook.com/LiveNationCO
Salt Lake City – https://www.facebook.com/livenationslc
Friday, May 1st @ 6pm Central time
Chicago – https://www.facebook.com/LiveNationChicago
HOB Chicago – https://www.facebook.com/HOBChicago
Dallas – https://www.facebook.com/LiveNationDallas
HOB Dallas – https://www.facebook.com/HOBDallas
Houston – https://www.facebook.com/LiveNationHouston
HOB Houston – https://www.facebook.com/HOBHouston
Iowa – https://www.facebook.com/LiveNationIA
Minnesota – https://www.facebook.com/livenationmn
New Orleans – https://www.facebook.com/LiveNationNOLA
HOB New Orleans – https://www.facebook.com/HOBNewOrleans
St Louis – https://www.facebook.com/livenationstl
Tennessee – https://www.facebook.com/LiveNationTN
Memphis – https://www.facebook.com/LiveNationMemphis
Saturday, May 2nd @ 5pm Eastern time
Atlanta – https://www.facebook.com/livenationatl
HOB Boston – https://www.facebook.com/HOBBoston
Carolinas – https://www.facebook.com/livenationncsc
Cleveland – https://www.facebook.com/livenationcleveland
HOB Cleveland – https://www.facebook.com/HOBCleveland
Connecticut – https://www.facebook.com/LiveNationCT
DC – https://www.facebook.com/LiveNationDC
Detroit – https://www.facebook.com/LiveNationDetroit
Florida – https://www.facebook.com/LivenationFL
Indiana – https://www.facebook.com/LiveNationIndiana
HOB Myrtle Beach – https://www.facebook.com/HOBMyrtleBeach
New England – https://www.facebook.com/livenationnewengland
NYC – https://www.facebook.com/livenationnyc
Ontario, Canada – https://www.facebook.com/LiveNationOntario
HOB Orlando – https://www.facebook.com/HOBOrlando
Philadelphia – https://www.facebook.com/LiveNationPhilly
Saratoga Springs NY – https://www.facebook.com/spacconcerts
Upstate NY – https://www.facebook.com/livenationUpstateNY
Western NY – https://www.facebook.com/LiveNationWNY