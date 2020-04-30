Eminem ‘Verbally And Physically’ Detains Intruder In His Detroit Home

DETROIT, MI (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Eminem and members of his security detail detained an alleged intruder in his home in suburban Detroit.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Eminem, AKA Marshall Mathers, was asleep at about 4 a.m. when he was awakened by his home alarm system.

While investigating the alarm, the rap legend reportedly encountered a bearded intruder in his living room. Mathers “verbally and physically detained” the man while waiting for his security detail to arrive, the Free Press reported.

The alleged intruder, Matthew David Hughes, was charged with first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of a building and is currently in detention on a $50,000 bond the Free Press said.

Hughes was alleged to have used a paving stone to break a window in Mathers home after eluding on-site security.

“Eminem was at his home in compliance with the governor’s stay-home, stay-safe order,” Clinton Township Police Captain Richard Maerle told the Free Press. “Security was alerted, came in, took him into custody, and nobody got hurt.”