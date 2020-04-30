Greenwich Town Party Festival Cancels For 2020

GREENWICH, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Greenwich Town Party, a community-run music festival with lineups that regularly punch above its weight class has joined the COVID-19 cancellation club.

“Our hearts are heavy today as we announce the cancellation of #GTP2020. All tickets will be transferred to #GTP2021 on Saturday, May 29, 2021 … we’re working on an awesome lineup, so please save the date!” festival organizers wrote on the event’s website.

Organizers urged fans who had purchased tickets to hold on to their passes for the rescehduled event in 2021, but promised punters a full refund if such is their fervent desire.

“If you can’t attend, you will be issued a full refund. Details to follow. For now, stay well, Greenwich. We’ll be together soon,” event organizers Greenwich Town Party said.

The event, which was originally planned to take place in the upscale Connecticut town of Greenwich in May, had previously been postponed until August.

2020 would have been the festival’s tenth year and organizers had partially announced a lineup that included Mumford and Sons, the Zac Brown Band and New Orleans icons, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, who would be taking their third turn on the fest’s stage.

Previous years have featured the likes of Eric Clapton, Santana, Paul Simon, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and the Tedeschi Trucks Band.