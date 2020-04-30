The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Kathy Valentine

Bassist for the Go-Go’s, Kathy Valentine recently published a memoir, “All I Ever Wanted,” that is a must-read.

Listen as she tells tales of growing up without limits as the daughter of a single parent, venturing to Los Angeles to make it and becoming a member of the Go-Go’s. Valentine is articulate and quite the raconteur, you’ll dig this.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2wtHxFwAr61FWlwa8QJJlb

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kathy-valentine/id1316200737?i=1000473129120

https://www.stitcher.com/s?eid=69250377