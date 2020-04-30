Soda Stereo Reschedules North American Tour For 2021

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (CelebrityAccess) — Argentinian rock legends Soda Stereo announced they have rescheduled their North American tour, pushing dates back into 2021.

The Argentine band is now scheduled to return to the road in North America starting next April, with performances scheduled to kick off on April 8th at the Barclays Center in New York.

Additional shows are lined up for the American Airlines Arena in Miami on April 11; Smart Financial Center in Houston on April 15th; and the Forum in Los Angeles on April 18th.

First formed in 1982, by Gustavo Cerati on lead vocals and guitar, bassist Héctor “Zeta” Bosio, and drummer Charly Alberti, Soda Stereo attained international acclaim as one of the best-selling rock bands to come from South America, setting records for concert attendance and selling more than 17 million albums in Latin America alone.

The group went on hiatus in 1997 but reformed a decade later in 2007 for a reunion run. However, Cerati suffered a major stroke in 2010 that eventually led to his death in 2014.

The lineup for their upcoming North American run will include Alberti and Zeta Bosio, along with other artists who will be announced at a later date.

The tour is promoted by Latin America’s Move Concerts in conjunction with entertainment and marketing company Loud And Live.