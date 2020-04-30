Sony/ATV Opens New Office And Studios In Atlanta

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – Sony/ATV Music Publishing has announced the establishment of a new office and studios in Atlanta, Georgia

Located in Buckhead, the Sony/ATV Atlanta office and studios will occupy the former RedZone Entertainment (RZE) production complex, which has served as a creative hub and cultural touchstone in Atlanta for over 25 years. Its studios have been the foundation for music written and produced for artists including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Future, Usher, The Dream, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, and many others.

The company’s new office will be led by A&R veteran Mike Jackson, who will be taking on the role of Vice President, Creative.

Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt said: “Atlanta has been a major part of my journey for 25 years, and the community there has fostered some of my strongest friendships and relationships in the business. I am so proud that we are officially expanding Sony/ATV’s presence into Atlanta and it is important that we give back to the city’s vibrant creative community. With this new office, we will offer the Atlanta music community special songwriter workshops and all of our best-in-class services.”

Tricky Stewart, CEO of RZ3, added: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Sony/ATV to a city filled with some of the greatest songwriters and producers. Atlanta has been so good to me, and I want to keep that lifeline and inspiration going for upcoming creators in the same spirit that was done for me 25 years ago.”

Jackson said: “It’s an honor be a part of cultivating the careers of new and established songwriters, producers and artists in Atlanta with this new Sony/ATV initiative. Atlanta has given us so much great culture and music over the years – it is a tremendous pleasure to help give something great and resourceful back to the Atlanta music community.”

Sony/ATV’s Atlanta office will be the company’s fifth location within the United States, signifying its expanded A&R efforts and its continued focus to better serve songwriters by increasing access to its resources and expertise. Additionally, as a part of Sony/ATV’s songwriter and A&R services, the company will provide opportunities for Atlanta’s youth to learn the music publishing business through masterclasses and songwriter training workshops.