Phish Push Summer Tour Back To 2021

(CelebrityAccess) — Jam band favorites Phish have pushed their entire 2020 summer tour back by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic, we sadly have made the difficult decision to reschedule Phish’s entire 2020 summer tour, now moving to the summer of 2021. We’ve been as excited as ever to play music for you all, and are so heartbroken to postpone these dates. The health and well-being of Phish fans, our touring crew, and the communities in which the band plays is our top concern,” the band said in a statement on Friday.

The tour is now scheduled to get underway on July 13th at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon and conclude with a trio of dates at Dicks Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado from Sept. 3-5.

Not included in the round of rescheduled shows was two of the band’s shows, scheduled for August 1st and 2nd at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. Those dates have also been postponed and new dates will be announced soon, we’ve been told.

According to the statement, all tickets and travel packages for the tour will be automatically honored for the rescheduled dates, but refunds will also be available a tthe point of purchase, including Ticketmaster, which will provide refunds until May 31st.

Authorized ticket vendors will contact ticketholders shortly to provide information on refunds, the band’s statement added.

Updated Tour Dates:

Jul 13 and 14, 2021 – Matthew Knight Arena – Eugene, OR

Jul 16, 17, and 18, 2021 – Gorge Amphitheatre – George, WA

Jul 20 and 21, 2021 – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s – Stateline, NV

Jul 23, 2021 – The Forum – Inglewood, CA

Jul 24 and 25, 2021 – Chase Center – San Francisco, CA

Jul 28, 2021 – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion – Rogers, AR

Jul 30, 2021 – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre – Pelham, AL

Aug 3 and 4, 2021 – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN

Aug 6, 7, and 8, 2021 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN

Aug 10 and 11, 2021 – Giant Center – Hershey, PA

Aug 13, 14, and 15, 2021 – Atlantic City Beach – Atlantic City, NJ

Sep 3, 4, and 5, 2021 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, CO