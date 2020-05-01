Bob Weir & Wolf Bros Cancel All Tour Dates For 2020

(CelebrityAccess) — Grateful Dead alumni Bob Weir and his band Wolf Bros have pulled the plug on all remaining tour dates for 2020.

“Out of an abundance of caution we are cancelling the remaining Bob Weir and Wolf Bros tour dates for the remainder of 2020. The health, well-being and safety of everyone in our live music community continues to be our priority,” the band said in a statement.

“We thank you for your continued understanding, support and love. We can’t wait to get back on the road performing for all of you as soon as we safely can,” the statement added.

Weir and company had previously announced plans to reschedule the tour, with the new dates scheduled to start in October with a trio of shows at Belly Up in Aspen.

Fans who purchased tickets will receive a full refund automatically with further information available at the point of purchase, the statement noted.

Affected dates include:

October 7 – Belly Up Aspen – Aspen, CO

October 8 – Belly Up Aspen – Aspen, CO

October 9 – Belly Up Aspen – Aspen, CO

October 13 – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland – Kansas City, MO

October 14 – Orpheum Theatre – Omaha, NE

October 16 – Hoyt Sherman Place – Des Moines, IA

October 17 – Stifel Theatre – St. Louis, MO

October 20 – Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL

October 21 – Roxian Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA

October 24 – Palace Theatre – Columbus, OH

October 25 – Landmark Theatre – Syracuse, NY

October 26 – Flynn Theatre – Burlington, VT

October 28 – Palace Theatre – Albany, NY