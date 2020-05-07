Kevin Lyman’s Virtual 320 Festival Goes Live On Friday

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The 320 Festival, an online event that includes more musical performances, panel discussions, educational sessions, videos and special guests to highlight the importance of mental health kicks off on Friday.

Scheduled performances include Andy Frasco & The U.N., Everclear’s Art Alexakis, Aunty Social, Badflower, Atarah Valentine, Beebs, Blue Midnight, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Kiiara, Lindsey Stirling, Moontower, Social House and More.

Educational panels will focus on topics such as mental health in the entertainment industry, how to start conversations about mental health with someone who may need assistance, LQBTQ issues, living with addiction, mental health in education and nutrition and mental health to name a few.

Created by Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman and 320 Changes Directions co-founder Talinda Bennington, the festival has partnered with over 40 non-profits including MusiCares, Backline, #HalfTheStory, Attitudes In Reverse, Comedy Gives Back and Gibson Gives with the goal of normalizing conversations about mental health.

100% of net proceeds from the 320 festival will be donated to the organization’s non-profit partners in the mental health and wellness community.

The Educational Sessions and Songs That Saved My Life Concert will be streamed for free on the 320 Festival’s Facebook and Youtube starting on Friday and running through Sunday.

The festival will be available KNEKT.TV’s Roku + Apple TV channels as well, as part of a subscription that provides access to more than 13,000 videos on mental health.