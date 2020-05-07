The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Titus Welliver

That’s right, Bosch! But you also know Titus from “Deadwood,” “Lost,” “NYPD Blue” and so many other TV shows and films. Welliver is educated and articulate, a trained actor, he takes his craft seriously. Listen to hear his story, which has enough twists and turns to be a movie itself! Furthermore, you’ll get so much insight into being an artist. I truly connected with Titus!

