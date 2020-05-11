Dave Kaplan And Randall Uritsky Join ICM Partners’ Music Division

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Two veteran talent agents, Dave Kaplan and Randall Uritsky, have both landed ICM Partners as agents in the company’s music division.

Both Kaplan and Uritsky join ICM Partners from Paradigm and were two of the more than 100 agency staff across multiple divisions who were laid off from the agency at the end of March as the agency grappled with the financial fallout of COVID-19.

Kaplan will be bringing more than 20 clients from a diverse roster that includes The Black Keys, Bombay Bicycle Club, Father John Misty and The Kills.

He joined Paradigm in 2015 after a long tenure at The Agency Group where he rose to the position of Vice President, overseeing the agency’s New York offices. He left the Agency Group following their acquisition by United Talent.

“Dave is someone I’ve known and respected for decades. He brings both a tremendous group of clients and great experience with him to ICM. We are very excited to have him,” said Rob Prinz, Co-Head of Worldwide Concerts for ICM Partners.

In addition to his time at Paradigm, Uritsky’s previous experience includes stints at both The Agency Group as well as United Talent Agency. His client roster at ICM Partners includes City Morgue, Dave, Dave East, De La Soul, SOB X RBE, and Yeek.

“Randall is an excellent young agent whose clients, taste and approach we feel make a great fit for our team,” said Rob Prinz

Both Kaplan and Uritsky will be based on ICM Partners New York offices.