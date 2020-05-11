Warner Music Partners With India’s Ziiki Media

MUMBAI (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music announced a partnership with Ziiki Media, an music distributor and production house focused on the Indian music market.

The company specializes in the Punjabi music scene, with a distribution roster that includes regional favorites such as Daler Mehndi, Jasmine Sandlas and J Star.

As part of the agreement, Ziiki’s Indian repertoire licensed to Warner Music’s ADA division under the umbrella of the newly-launched Warner Music India, which opened for business in March.

Ziiki has developed a loyal fan base, both locally and online, with 110 subchannels on YouTube that have attracted more than 15 million subscribers in India alone.

As well, the company’s music has an international audience, particularly in Canada, the UK and the U.S. where large numbers of the Punjabi diaspora currently live.

“This is a partnership that will further boost our presence in India. We’ve got a strategy to engage with a wide range of artists and genres in India, and ramping up our presence in Punjabi music is central to that approach,” said Alfonso Perez-Soto, EVP, Eastern Europe, Middle East, India and Africa, Warner Music.

“I’m so excited to be working with Warner Music and ADA. This deal will enable us to ramp up our presence in Punjabi music – discovering and signing more acts, creating more audiovisual content and getting more amazing music to fans. The appetite for Punjabi repertoire is huge, not just across India, but also around the world. This partnership also gives us the opportunity to explore interesting collaborations between our artists and Warner Music’s international talent pool,” added Arun Nagar, CEO & Managing Director, Ziiki Media.