Linda Lindamood Named Director of Government Affairs At The Event Safety Alliance

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Event Safety Alliance, a nonprofit trade association focused on enhancing safety for life events, announced the appointment of Linda Lindamood to the post of Director of Government Affairs.

Lindamood will oversee ESA’s outreach with federal, state, and local governments, carrying the flag for ESA’s mission, in particular, the adoption of the organization’s post-COVID-19 reopening guidance.

“ESA firmly believes that the public and private sector must work together to ensure that the live event industry can successfully recover from this current pandemic,” said ESA Founder and President Jim Digby. “Linda has tremendous experience collaborating with entities across all levels of government and a deep understanding of how these two worlds can successfully support each other. We’re very fortunate to have her in this crucial role.”

Since 2009, Lindamood has served as Vice President of Safety & Logistics at Linder Global Events and is a respected member of the fety and security community in Washington, DC.

She’s also served as a project manager for several major events in and around Washington D.C., including the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission which drew 500,000 vistors to the National Mall.

She’s also played a role in the National Cherry Blossom Festival Parades and Festivals, Grand Opening and Dedication of the National Museum of African American History and Culture (SEAR 1), Grand Opening of the DC’s waterfront community The Wharf and Major League Baseball Allstar Weekend Assembly Event.

“I have spent the majority of my professional career in the hospitality and events industry. Our industry is faced with one of the greatest challenges in its history, a challenge which will not go unanswered,” said Lindamood. “We are a hearty group of warriors and together we will win this battle. I have dedicated my career to bridging the gap between the private and public sectors to provide safe and memorable experiences for all. I am privileged and honored to represent the Event Safety Alliance at all levels of industry and government.”