Infamous Stringduster’s Chris Pandolfi Launches A Kickstarter For His Side Project Trad Plus

DENVER, Colorado (CelebrityAccess) — Chris Pandolfi, the banjo player for the Grammy Award-winning Infamous Stringdusters, launched a kickstarter for a new album “Trance Banjo” from his side project Trad Plus.

“I always wanted to do something unique and different with music, and picking up the banjo was my big first step down that path. The banjo brought me to my Stringdusters’ brothers, but my musical tastes have always been wide ranging and I have always loved crafting my own music in my home recording studio,” Pandolfi said in the Kickstarter.

A big theme of my solo efforts is to take the banjo, a beautiful and versatile instrument, out of its native context. My new album, Trance Banjo, is the current culmination of that journey and of my solo project, Trad Plus,” Pandolfi said in the Kickstarter,” Pandolfi added.

Pitched as a concept album, Trance Banjo features modern banjo compositions over symphonic vinyl samples, electronic beats, strings, synths and more.

So far, the project has already reached its initial modest goal of $7,500 and has added a stretch goal of $14,250, which will see Pandolfi expand the project, including adding guest performers.

“We already hit that so now my hope is to expand the scope of the project to include a few crucial aspects: pressing more vinyl (the vinyl is going fast and production is expensive, but I want to make and share more music so I will be expanding that reward section), bringing on special guests to the project, hiring my dream production team, more budget for design, and best of all, more music as part of the finished product,” he wrote.

Check out the Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/chrispandolfi/trance-banjo-a-new-album-by-chris-pandolfi-aka-trad-plus