Anthony Martini Joins The Royalty Exchange As A Partner

Music royalty and IP trading platform Royalty Exchange announced the hire of veteran talent exec Anthony Martini as a partner at the company.

With a decade and a half of experience across the industry, Martini will leverage his connections in the music business to a wider range of music creators and rights-holders, the company said.

Over the course of his career, Martini has worked with acts such as Lamb Of God, Behemoth, and Terror, as well with more accessible artists such as Sia, Fall Out Boy and Train after he joined Crush Management.

Martini launched his own management company, The CMSN, where he helped to develop the career of rapper Tyga into an internationally recognized artist.

He later joined music licensing platforms as a partner and helped to guide the company through its acquisition by Ole media.

He also founded the successful indie label Commission, which has found success with non-traditional artists, including Lil Dicky, MadeinTYO, and IDK.

“I’m always interested in disruptive platforms, and Royalty Exchange is disrupting the status quo in a way that’s empowering to all artists,” says Martini. “They help increase the value of creative works through a transparent market. Whether you’re signed, unsigned, famous, or unknown; artists can set their terms, get matched with investors, and get paid the value they deserve… without giving up any rights to their work! It’s a game-changing concept for our industry, and I love it.”

Martini is based in New Jersey.