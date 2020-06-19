Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, And Joan Jett Announce The Revised Dates For Their Stadium Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Shortly after officially postponing their planned summer stadium tour dates for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett have announced new dates for the tour.
The package tour is now slated to start on June 19th at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, with dates throughout the summer of 2021, until the tour wraps at Petco Park in San Diego on Sept. 12th.
“We are excited to share our new dates for the stadium tour,” the bands said in a joint statement. “All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are a ticket holder and cannot make the new show, you will receive an e-mail from your ticket provider you can visit livenation.com/refund. We look forward to seeing you in 2021!”
The tour will be the first for Mötley Crüe since the wrap of what at the time the band promised was their final tour in 2015.
The Stadium Tour Dates
June 19th, 2021 – Nashville, Tennessee – Nissan Stadium
June 21st – Cincinnati, Ohio – Great American Ballpark
June 24th – Charlotte, North Carolina – Bank of America Stadium
June 26th – Miami, Florida – Hard Rock Stadium
June 27th – Orlando, Florida – Camping World Stadium
July 3rd – Cleveland, Ohio – FirstEnergy Field
July 6th – St. Louis, Missouri – Busch Stadium
July 8th – Minneapolis, Minnesota – U.S. Bank Stadium
July 10th – Detroit, Michigan – Comerica Park
July 13th – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Citizens Bank Park
July 15th, Flushing, New York – Citi Field
July 17th – Boston, Massachusetts – Fenway Park
July 18th – Boston, Massachusetts – Fenway Park
July 20th – Hershey, Pennsylvania – Hersheypark Stadium
July 22nd – Hershey, Pennsylvania – Hersheypark Stadium
August 7th – Jacksonville, Florida – TIAA Bank Field
August 9th – Washington, DC – Nationals Park
August 12th – Buffalo, New York – New Era Field
August 15th – Atlanta, Georgia – SunTrust Park
August 17th – Houston, Texas – Minute Maid Park
August 20th – San Antonio, Texas – Alamodome
August 22nd – Arlington, Texas – Globe Life Field
August 24th – Kansas City, Missouri – Kauffman Stadium
August 28th – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Miller Park
August 29th – Chicago, Illinois – Wrigley Field
September 3rd – Phoenix, Arizona – State Farm Stadium
September 4th – Los Angeles, California – SoFi Stadium
September 7th – Seattle, Washington – T-Mobile Park
September 10th – San Francisco, California – Oracle Park
September 12th – San Diego, CA – Petco Park