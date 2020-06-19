Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, And Joan Jett Announce The Revised Dates For Their Stadium Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Shortly after officially postponing their planned summer stadium tour dates for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett have announced new dates for the tour.

The package tour is now slated to start on June 19th at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, with dates throughout the summer of 2021, until the tour wraps at Petco Park in San Diego on Sept. 12th.

“We are excited to share our new dates for the stadium tour,” the bands said in a joint statement. “All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are a ticket holder and cannot make the new show, you will receive an e-mail from your ticket provider you can visit livenation.com/refund. We look forward to seeing you in 2021!”

The tour will be the first for Mötley Crüe since the wrap of what at the time the band promised was their final tour in 2015.

The Stadium Tour Dates

June 19th, 2021 – Nashville, Tennessee – Nissan Stadium

June 21st – Cincinnati, Ohio – Great American Ballpark

June 24th – Charlotte, North Carolina – Bank of America Stadium

June 26th – Miami, Florida – Hard Rock Stadium

June 27th – Orlando, Florida – Camping World Stadium

July 3rd – Cleveland, Ohio – FirstEnergy Field

July 6th – St. Louis, Missouri – Busch Stadium

July 8th – Minneapolis, Minnesota – U.S. Bank Stadium

July 10th – Detroit, Michigan – Comerica Park

July 13th – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Citizens Bank Park

July 15th, Flushing, New York – Citi Field

July 17th – Boston, Massachusetts – Fenway Park

July 18th – Boston, Massachusetts – Fenway Park

July 20th – Hershey, Pennsylvania – Hersheypark Stadium

July 22nd – Hershey, Pennsylvania – Hersheypark Stadium

August 7th – Jacksonville, Florida – TIAA Bank Field

August 9th – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

August 12th – Buffalo, New York – New Era Field

August 15th – Atlanta, Georgia – SunTrust Park

August 17th – Houston, Texas – Minute Maid Park

August 20th – San Antonio, Texas – Alamodome

August 22nd – Arlington, Texas – Globe Life Field

August 24th – Kansas City, Missouri – Kauffman Stadium

August 28th – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Miller Park

August 29th – Chicago, Illinois – Wrigley Field

September 3rd – Phoenix, Arizona – State Farm Stadium

September 4th – Los Angeles, California – SoFi Stadium

September 7th – Seattle, Washington – T-Mobile Park

September 10th – San Francisco, California – Oracle Park

September 12th – San Diego, CA – Petco Park