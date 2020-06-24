Instagram Adds Merch, Music Sales For Musicians, Creators

MENLO PARK, CA (Hypebot) — Instagram has expanded access to Instagram Shopping to more businesses, including musicians and other reators who want to sell merchandise.

Instagram has added updated “Commerce Eligibility Requirements” that offer a set of guidelines that interested businesses must adhere to, in order to qualify for Instagram selling.

As on Facebook, the selling fee is 5% per shipment or a flat fee of $0.40 for shipments of $8.00 or less.

To comply, each product listing must be available for direct purchase on the seller’s own website or through either Facebook or Instagram Checkout. No affiliate network selling is allowed. The account must also “demonstrate trustworthiness” by having an established presence and followers.

This expansion is part of a trend across social platforms to both increase creator monetization and app revenue. YouTubers can sell merch directly below a video, for example.

The full Instagram Shopping expansion goes into effect on July 9 in all the markets where Instagram Shopping is supported.