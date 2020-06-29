Guillermo Gonzalez Named President Of Warner Music Iberia

MADRID, Spain (CelebrityAccess) — Longtime Warner Music exec Guillermo Gonzalez has been promoted to President of Warner Music Iberia, effective immediately.

Gonzalez will report to Iñigo Zabala, President, Warner Music Latin America and Iberia and step into the role vacated by José Carlos “Charlie” Sanchez who is stepping down after 13 years at the post.

According to WMG, Sanchez is stepping back from a leadership role in the division to indepdently pursue several music-related projects.

Gonzalez joined Warner Music Iberia back in 2008 as Business Development Director and and played a key role in the company’s digital transition.

He subsequently became Marketing and Business Development Director, before being appointed General Manager in January 2019.

He joined the company after serving in a number of marketing and management roles at Toyota España.

Gonzalez, who started his career as songwriter in Fonomusic (a local Warner Music label) in the 1990s, holds a BA in History, Ancient History and Archaeology from the Universidad Complutense of Madrid, a master in the Toyota Way from the Toyota Academy in Japan, and a postgraduate qualification in digital marketing from the OBS Business School.