Live Nation Expands Budweiser Stage At Home

TORONTO, Ont. (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Ontario announced that Budweiser Stage At Home concert series has been extended into July with the addition of several new shows.

The upcoming fifth show in the series, which is scheduled for June 11, will feature a double-headline of Dallas Smith and Dean Brody.

The concert will take place on the Budweiser Stage in downtown Toronto and will be broadcast and lived-streamed via CityTV.

Juno-nominated musician and Sportsnet personality Tara Slone will continue to serve as the host of the concert series.

“Budweiser Stage has a long, rich history as one of North America’s premiere concert destinations, and we know how important music is to people, especially at a difficult time. We wanted to keep the summer concert season going, even when we have to be apart,” said Riley O’Connor Chairman Live Nation Canada when the concert series was announced earlier this year.

“Live Nation Canada is proud to present Budweiser Stage at Home to keep our fans connected with live music. Live Nation continues to be the leader in the presentation of live music performances and looks forward to when we can all celebrate together at a live concert,” O’Connor added.

Previous performers included The Black Crowes with The Trews, and Blue Rodeo with Alan Doyle.