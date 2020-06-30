MTV VMAs Headed To The Barclays Center In August

BROOKLYN, NY (CelebrityAccess) –The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will take place this summer, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the awards show, which is scheduled to take place on August 30th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, will likely take place without an audience.

The news was first announced by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a press conference on Monday. Cuomo said the awards show “will follow all safety guidance, including limited or no audience.”

A press release detailing the event for 2020 said the awards show will “pay homage to the strength, spirit and incredible resilience of NYC and its beloved residents.”

“We’re elated to bring the 2020 VMAs back to NYC, the cultural mecca of the world where music and entertainment are woven into the DNA,” Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks, said in a statement.

“The 2020 MTV VMAs will be the first Barclays Center event since the COVID-19 pandemic reached New York,” adds Oliver Weisberg, CEO of Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets. “We’re very excited to once again host this legendary night of music, and are especially proud of the impact it will have on our Brooklyn community through the creation of local jobs. We deeply appreciate the support and advice of state and local government officials, as well as our internal management and team of medical experts, all of whom have been working hard to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, and we will continue to closely follow their guidance throughout every step of the planning process with our partners at ViacomCBS.”

Organizers said they have been working with Barclays Center management as well as state and local officials to impelement best practices and create a safe environment at the event.

“Among the measures all parties involved have aligned to include extensive social distancing procedures, meaningful capacity limitations, the virtualization of components where possible, and limited capacity or no audience,” a statement from Viacom said.