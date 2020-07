This Quarantine Session of The Promoter 101 Podcast features Live Nation’s President of Global Touring and and Chairman of Global Music Arthur Fogel who discusses working with the biggest stars in the world from Madonna to Lady Gaga, From U2 to Jay-Z & Beyoncé, from Sting to The Police he has done it all!

IQ Magazine’s Greg Parmley shares the message behind #LetTheMusicPlay

Hosted By: Emporium Presents’ Dan Steinberg + Works Entertainments’ Luke Pierce

Direct Link: https://is.gd/jBwZKP