Kanye West’s Fashion Line Was The Recipient Of Millions In Government Pandemic Funds

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Kanye West’s fashion line Yeezy was reportedly the recipient of millions from the federal government’s pandemic rescue fund, according to data released by the U.S. Treasury Dept. on Monday.

According to CBS News, West’s Yeezy received between $2 and $5 million with the stated purpose of helping the fashion company save 106 jobs.

Yeezy, which is best known for its high end fashion sneakers, which often retail for $250, just sealed a major partnership with clothing retailer The Gap that will see Yeezy gear sold in The Gap’s more than 1,100 retail locations.

According to an analysis by the Daily Beat, Yeezy reportedly made about $1.5 billion last year.

The day after Yeezy’s emergency government loan was revealed, TMZ reported that West has been approved to build a new ten bedroom mansion on his property in Wyoming.

The proposed 52,000-square-foot home, will replace a set of lakeside cabins that already exist on the property. The plans also include 2 10,000 square-foot underground garages.