The Zac Brown Band Raises $1.4 Million For Camp Southern Ground With Live Stream

ATLANTA, GA (CelebrityAccess) — The Zac Brown Band were featured in a free live stream performance which raised over $1.4 million for the band’s nonprofit project Camp Southern Ground and its veteran support programs.

Streamed in partnership with LiveXLive from Camp Southern Ground, the “4th With The Family” featured a special acoustic performance by the Zac Brown Band, who played fan favorites such as “Chicken Fried,” “Free,” and “Homegrown” as well as their latest single “The Man Who Loves You The Most.”

The live stream also featuerd guest appearances by NBC News co-anchor and broadcast journalist Hoda Kotb, Medal of Honor recipient Salvatore Giunta, and former Seahawks player and Green Beret Nate Boyer.

The live stream was supported by Presenting Sponsor EarthLink; and was also sponsored by Lovesac and the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund. Supporting sponsors also included The Arthur M. Blank Foundation, Goldman Sachs, Republic National Distributing Company, Z. Alexander Brown, and Coca-Cola; and individual patrons Tor Peterson, Angela and Glenn Goad, Laurice and Doug Haynes, Menear Foundation, Sonia and Paul Jones, and Wendy Barton.

“I’m always in awe of the sacrifices and selflessness of our military, it’s really the special kind of people who choose to serve our country,” said Zac Brown, Camp Southern Ground founder. “The live stream was an amazing celebration for all the people who have fought, died and lived their life so that we can be safe. We are honored to do our part to support them in any way we can.”

The completely free event raised awareness and funds for Camp Southern Ground’s two veteran programs, Warrior Week and Warrior PATHH. Provided at no cost to veterans, these programs promote and care for their health and wellbeing while providing the necessary support in their transition to life after service.