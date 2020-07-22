WME Partner Michele Bernstein Exits The Agency To Launch Her Own Marketing Consultancy

WME partner and noted tour marketing exec Michele Bernstein announced plans to exit from the agency to launch her own music marketing consultancy firm, Michi B, Inc.

Bernstein’s new venture will off a range of marketing services to both artists and companies in the music industry and will include WME’s parent Endeavor as a client via a long-term agreement.

In addition, Bernstein’s company will continue to collaborate with WME clients on projects under her management, the agency said.

“The modern music business demands a unique perspective in capturing consumers where they listen and how they consume music, and Michi B. Inc. aims to converge all of that into individualized campaigns for each of our clients. I am tremendously grateful for this chapter at WME, and equally grateful to be able to continue working with these colleagues and clients, all of whom have become an integral part of my life,” Bernstein said.

“Michele is a visionary and has played a critical role in building out our Tour Marketing practice for our clients globally, and we are beyond grateful for all of her contributions to the agency. We look forward to continuing to work alongside her and supporting her in her new venture for many years to come,” added WME Music Co-Heads Scott Clayton, Lucy Dickins and Kirk Sommer.

Following Bernstein’s exit, WME’s Tour Marketing team will continue to be led by John Adams, Levi Jackson, Danny Lieberman, Joao Pedro Viana and Sara Williams, WME said.

Bernstein joined William Morris in 2001 after a five year stint with the Hard Rock Organization and remained with the agency when it transitioned to WME following its merger with Endeavor.

During that time, she led the development of WMEs global Tour Marketing which now operates in Los Angeles, Nashville, Sydney, New York and London.