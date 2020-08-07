Instagram Launches TikTok Clone ‘Reels’ And It’s Already A Winner

(Hypebot) — Instagram has launched Reels – a new feature that enables the creation and discovery of short videos.

In many aspects, Reels is just a clone of TikTok, but with a distinct advantage.

Instead of having to build a new follower base on TikTok or Triller, every Reels is shared with the creator’s existing Instagram followers.

Explore

Users can share their Reels in their Feed and make them available to the wider Instagram community through a new section in Explore.

You can get started by selecting Reels at the bottom of the Instagram camera. There you’ll find a variety of video and audio editing tools and effects.

Reels can be recorded in a series of clips, all at once, or as video uploads from the gallery.