Justin Townes Earle Died Of A Suspected Drug Overdose

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Justin Townes Earle, the award-winning singer-songwriter, died as the result of a suspected drug overdose, Metro Nashville police said.

Earle, who was 38, was reported to have died over the weekend with his death confirmed via a statement on his social media and from his record label New West.

According to the Nashville Tennessean, Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said that police responded to Earle’s home in Nashville on Sunday for a wellness check.

Police reported no indications of foul play and their initial investigation indicated that his death may have resulted from a drug overdose.

Earle, who like his father Musician Steve Earle, was open about his struggles with addiction, recounted in his song “Harlem River Blues” that he had overdosed multiple times as a teenager.

A public memorial service is planned for Earle early next year, the Tennessean said.