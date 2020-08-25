Bandsintown Data & Survey Provide Unprecedented Look At The State Of Music Live Streams

(Hypebot) — When the pandemic hit in March, concert discovery platform Bandsintown immediately shifted its focus to music live streams.

Since then, more than 45,000 streams by 14,000 artists have been marketed and tracked on the platform and 550 artists have been live-streamed to 30 million fans on the Bandsintown LIVE channel.

The result is an expansive data set that when coupled with Bandsintown’s extensive new survey of artists and fans provides the most comprehensive look ever at the current state of live music streaming.

“Live streams have become part of people’s musical lives, and that will hold true after the pandemic has wound down,” says Bandsintown Group co-founder and managing partner Fabrice Sergent. “We foresee a future after lockdowns and limited in-person shows, where fans may choose to stream some highly produced concerts, to spend time watching more informal streamed moments of other artists, and attend shows in person for artists who truly matter to them. There will be a mix of options and choices, and it will open up new opportunities for both music lovers and musicians.”

Download the full report below.

Highlights

Overall Live Music Streaming Data

45,000 music live streams from 14,000 artists since late March 2020

75% of the streams are by emerging artists – those with less than 10,000 followers on Bandsintown

On an average day, 2700 livestreams are listed on Bandsintown

62% of all live streams are from US-based artists

More than 3 million fans have used the Bandsintown Notify Me button to track their favorite live streams

Fan Survey

73% of fans have watched a live stream in recent months. Up 23% since April.

80% of fans will pay to watch a live stream to support their favorite artists. That’s up 10% since April

60% said they will continue to watch paid live streams after live concerts resume

70% said that Bandsintown was their main source for info on new live streams – even more than artists web sites.

66% of fans said they would attend a live concert with safety protocols in place even if there was not a vaccine widely available yet. That’s consistent with the 65% who answered the same question in April.

Artist Survey

75% of surveyed artists said they had performed a live stream – up from 45% in April.

22% have asked fans to either contribute via a tip jar or to buy a ticket

70% of artists plan to increase the number of live streams they will do over the next 6-12 months

More than 30% of artists are planning to live stream at least once per week

Summary of artist comments: While streaming is not a substitute for playing live, artists say they are good them in many ways including strengthening their connection with fans, earning much-needed revenue, and building a global audience.

These surveys of more than 6000 fans and artists were conducted on August 5-10, 2020.