Report: Live Nation Partnering With Brooklyn Bowl For New Philly Location

PHILADELPHIA (CelebrityAccess) — Brookyln Bowl, the bowling alley and live music venue chain is reportedly expanding its joint venture with Live Nation to bring the concept to Philadelphia.

According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the new Philadelphia location will be located in the city’s Fishtown neighborhood, adjacent to Live Nation’s Fillmore.

Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia will occupy 35,000-square feet of space and will be located at 1009 Canal St. in a property that previously housed a bowling alley and nightclub, the Business Journal reported.

The property will feature 26 bowling lanes, and a concert venue with a capacity of up to 1,000 fans, making it an ideal ancillary room to the 2,500-capacity Fillmore main room and its 450 capacity Foundry club.

According to the Business Journal, construction on the new Brookyln Bowl is scheduled to begin in January and is expected to be completed in late 2021.

Founded by noted concert promoter Peter Shapiro, Brookyln Bowl currently operates locations in Brooklyn, Las Vegas, and Nashville.