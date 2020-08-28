TEG To Revive Touring Country Roadshow For Early 2021

(CelebrityAccess) — The green shoots of coronavirus spring have started to sprout in Australia where promoter TEG Live announced the return of the Country Roadshow for early 2021.;

The touring mini music fest will feature some of Australia’s best-known country music artists, including Adam Brand, Travis Collins, The Wolfe Brothers, Jasmine Rae and The Buckleys.

As well, joining the lineup as a special guest headliner for the Brisbane show will be Australian country music icon Lee Kernaghan.

The tour kicks off at Eatons Hill in Brisbane on February 6th before it heads to Canberra for a performance at Royal Theatre on February 12th.

Additional dates include Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre on February 20; Hordern Pavilion in Sydney on February 26; and a final show at Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre on February 27.