Restream Adds $50M, Launches ‘Studio’ To Help Creators Live Stream To Mulitple Platforms

(Hypebot) — Restream has raised $50 million to expand its suite of services that help creators live stream.

Today’s Series A was co-led by Sapphire Ventures and Insight Partners.

Restream’s most popular product enables the delivery of a single live stream to multiple platforms at the same time including YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and 27 more.

Restream Studio Exits Beta

According to Resstream: “Restream Studio enables businesses and creators to broadcast live content from the cloud to millions of viewers across more than 30 social platforms, including Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube. Creators are able to brand content by adding overlays, logos and watermarks, as well as use Restream Chat and Analytics to engage with their community in real time.”