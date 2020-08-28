AEG Partners With Voter Advocacy Group Head

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Concert promoter AEG Presents announced a partnership with HeadCount, the music-driven voter registration and advocacy organization to launch a “Get Ready To Vote” national campaign this fall.

The partnership will leverage AEG Presents platforms as a megaphone for HeadCount’s election and registration efforts, highlighting important deadlines and resources available for voters to participate in the democratic process.

Various AEG brands, including concert promoters Goldenvoice, The Bowery Presents, and PromoWest, as well as festivals such as Coachella, Stagecoach, Electric Forest, Hangout, Buku Music + Art Project, and MoPop will participate in the campaign.

Each of the brands will use their platforms and connection with fans to highlight resources and will offer participants a chance to win tickets to concerts and festivals.

“This partnership is a one-plus-one equals three,” said Victoria Torchia, Head of Digital Marketing for AEG Presents. “Combining HeadCount’s creative insights into young voter engagement with the unique platform and reach of AEG Presents and its brands amplifies an important message about democracy and participation.”

“HeadCount has been working with AEG for many years, but everything is at a new level now. Even without traditional concerts, we are finding fun ways to engage live music fans and turn them out to vote,” added Headcount Executive Director Andy Bernstein.

Founded in 2004 by Disco Biscuits bassist Mark Brownstein, Headcount’s leadership team and board of directors includes numerous high profile music industry figures, including Peter Shapiro, Andrew Dreskin, Ben Levin, Don Strasburg, Jonathan Levine, Nadia Prescher, Rich Goodstone, and Bob Weir among numerous others.