Usher Lined Up For A Las Vegas Residency Kicking Off In 2021

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy Award-winning R&B icon Usher is lined up for a headlining residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace next year.

The singer-songwriter will kick his Vegas run on July 16th, providing his fans with a guided tour of his repertoire of hits from across his two-decade career.

“I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas,” said Usher. “My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they’ve never seen or heard before!”

Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, Usher’s performances will take place in the 4,300-seat Colosseum at Caesars Palace, with the initial round of dates scheduled for July, and December 2021 and January 2022.

The 12 performances going on sale are:

July 2021: 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30, 31

Dec 2021: 28, 29, 31

Jan 2022: 1

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to support Usher’s New Look, Inc. (UNL). Founded in 1999 by Usher as a young man barely out of his teens, UNL works to support underserved youth by providing educational and career guidance.

Over the course of 21 years, the organization has reached more than 50,000 young people.