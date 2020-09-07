Manager Trenton Harrison-Lewis Joins Warner Music UK In A&R Role

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music UK announced the hire of veteran artist manager Trenton Harrison-Lewis for the newly created role of SVP Artist and Label Development, at both Warner and their indie distribution operation ADA.

In his new role, Harrison-Lewis will focus on artist development at ADA, where he will develop marketing strategies and collaborate with managers to develop careers.

He will also collaborate with WMUK’s A&R and marketing teams on behalf of both established and in-development artists.

Harrison-Lewis will report to Howard Corner, Managing Director of ADA UK, and WMUK CEO Tony Harlow.

“In an era when an artist can go from creating a track in their bedroom to the top of the charts, it’s essential that they have expert career guidance and advice from people who understand their music and their issues,” said Howard Corner. “One of the most accomplished and respected managers in the business and in culture, Trenton comes to us with unparalleled experience working with artists and genres literally from the ground up – whether it’s promoting the explosion of hip-hop in the UK, helping bring drum and bass into the mainstream, or taking grime from the streets to the charts. All of us at ADA UK and WMUK are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

In addition to his new role at Warner, he will also continue to independently manage his current slate of artist clients, including Giggs, Ghetts, Sneakbo, Jesse James Solomon, DJ Target and others.

Harrison-Lewis began his career in 1987 working with We Papa Girl Rappers before becoming Managing Director of Rush Management Europe, the artist management wing of Def Jam Recordings, where he worked with the lines of Run DMC, LL Cool J, De La Soul, and the Beastie Boys.

After exiting Rush in 1997, he helped to break several prominent drum & bass artists, including Goldie and Grooverider. In 2009, he signed on with Metropolis Music Management where he helped to oversee the career of Amy Winehouse.