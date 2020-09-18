Troy Carter, YouTube, Spotify, Show4me, More Free At Sandbox Summit Next Week

(Hypebot) — Next week, on September 21-25, 2020, Music Ally is hosting a virtual event for “anyone working within the music industry at whatever level.”

The Sandbox Summit is free to attend and will revolve around building audiences and engaging with fans digitally – a topic, much needed in present day reality.

Show4me will be featured in Day 2 of the event, and, being one of the speakers, I decided to give Hypebot readers a teaser of the upcoming event and my list of reasons to attend this unmissable industry event of this fall.

Not only does this virtual conference touch upon all of the hottest topics in music right now – COVID, streaming, innovation, the changing role of an artist as an entrepreneur, music marketing, and more. The summit also attracted speakers from the very top of the industry food chain: Spotify, YouTube, TikTok, Warner Music Group, Pandora.

Let me walk you through the upcoming event to help you navigate the upcoming five-day deep dive, which, hopefully, you can come out of with a wealth of ideas and tools to improve your music business.

The Sandbox Summit will open with discussions revolving around the post-COVID music business. On the first day of the conference, industry experts will address the transition from physical to digital, the fate of live venues, music consumption patterns, and changes in marketing that resulted from the pandemic.

The second day will focus on the concept of artists as entrepreneurs. What it’s like being a businessman and an artist? How to become your own boss in the music industry? Successful musicians and industry pros will share their experience and tips building a brand up and making it profitable, while companies like Show4me will present tools for artists to run their own music business, monetize music and concerts, and build a devout fanbase.

Celebrated talent manager Troy Carter, now founder of Q&A, most known for his work as a manager of John Legend, Lady Gaga, Meghan Trainor, is the headlining guest of Day 2.

Another highlight – a showcase of four companies that Music Ally selected as the “most innovative and exciting” in terms of providing tools and services to benefit and empower the new generation of artists: Corite helps artists find financial backers, Show4me hosts Artist clubs where musicians can run full-cycle music business: sell music, tickets, merch, stream and ticket online concerts, offer paid Artist club memberships, Zebr enables artists to send music to influencers, Fanaply delivers blockchain-powered digital edition collectibles.

The third day of the Sandbox Summit will bring out the big names like Spotify and CD Baby, focusing on streaming and where the format is going. The topic of playlists will kick off the conversation as this is the subject of interest for any musician. Spotify will shed some light on how the ecosystem works and where it’s going in the future.

Sandbox Day 4 will bring the spotlight on assorted industry platforms and formats: podcasts, Twitch, TikTok, YouTube. Do not miss: 5:30 PM CEST (11:40 AM EDT) a session focused on YouTube and, among other guests, featuring T. Jay Fowler – the person responsible for “creating engaging experiences for music fans that also help artists grow & engage their fanbase and drive revenue on & off platform”. Sounds like someone no musician entrepreneur would want to miss hearing from!

The last day of the week-long affair will start off with music marketing tips from Warner Music Group’s Sarah Ismail, Ministry of Sound Recordings’ Negla Abdela, and Primary Wave’s Jordan Moran. Also on the agenda – a Q&A with an expert panel for all the event attendees, so if you are left hungry for a followup on some of the topics touched upon in the days before, this is where you want to be.

This concludes my quick overview that by now means covers all of the summit’s schedule – you can find the exact times and dates for these and more talks, panels, discussions, and presentations here. If these highlights sound like a lot of fun, it’s because they are and this is the event you will be reading about everywhere, so make room in your plans for a session or ten because some major FOMO is coming your way!

See you there,

Mary Ivanova, Content & PR Manager at Show4me Music Interaction Network