Frank Productions Hit By Layoffs

MADISON, Wis. (CelebrityAccess) — Madison-based concert promoter Frank Productions announced a round of layoffs amid the ongoing shutdown of the live entertainment industry due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Frank Productions said that 39 employees were affected by layoffs and reduced hours and pay.

“We have explored many options and have developed a plan to try to maintain some level of operations during this difficult time,” CEO Joel Plant wrote in a letter to Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and obtained by the Journal-Sentinel.

“But, given the continued and increasing restrictions on our company’s ability to operate and the quickly evolving COVID testing data and government mandated restrictions, we have determined that we are not able to sustain full operations or full employment at all of our locations at this time,” he added.

Frank Productions exclusively books several prominent Madison venues, including the Majestic, The Sylvee, The Orpheum, the Blue Note, the Nigh Noon Saloon, Breese Stevens Field, and the Rose Music Hall.

Entertainment titan Live Nation acquired a majority stake in the company in 2018.