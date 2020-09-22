TuneCore Offering Free Distribution On TikTok

(Hypebot) — TuneCore is offering artists free song distribution to TikTok. The promotion runs from today, Tuesday, September 22 until Tuesday, September 29.

All artists can upload one song onto the TuneCore platform, which will then available to TikTok’s hundreds of millions of users for a year..

Since TuneCore launched distribution to TikTok in October 2019, some 320k of its artists have distributed over 333k releases to the platform. Some of the songs have gone viral, bringing attention to some of TuneCore’s lesser known artists.

Several TuneCore artists have reached iconic status on the platform, namely, Atlanta HipHop artist Mr. 2 -17, whose song “Spaz,” has been used in over 2.5 million TikTok videos created, sparking a global dance challenge. Orlando pop group, SALES, TuneCore artists since 2014, have had their song “Chinese New Year,” hit 2.1 million videos, popular across all demographics of TikTok users for a wide range of videos. And The Dice Beat Pt.1, also a dance challenge, has amassed over 1.5M videos.

Earlier this year, TuneCore parent Believe signed a multi-year partnership with TikTok, allowing Believe and TuneCore artists to benefit from more market coverage on TikTok as well as optimized revenue opportunities. Artists who take advantage of the Freemium promotion will also benefit from the partnership.

“TuneCore artists have a great track record on TikTok. The innovative platform has become an important destination for independent artists to gain exposure with global audiences,” stated Andreea Gleeson, Chief Marketing Officer, TuneCore.

Commented Brandon Holman, Label Partnerships Manager at TikTok, “TikTok is proud to support independent artists and we’re excited to hear and see the creativity stemming from TuneCore artists participating in this promotion.”

Songs submitted during the Freemium promotion will be available to TikTok users for one year, with an option to continue. Normally the price for uploading songs to TuneCore is $9.99 per song and $29.99 per album for the first year.

Bandsintown ran this TikTok “how to from musicians” webinar last month.