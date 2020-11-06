Kelley Purcell Named Vice President of Membership & Industry Relations At The Recording Academy

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Recording Academy announced the promotion of Kelley Purcell to the role of Vice President of Membership & Industry Relations, effective immediately.

Reporting to Chief Industry Officer Ruby Marchand, Purcell will be tasked with oversight of the Academy’s all aspects of membership outreach, peer review, member account services, as well as the Academy’s Chapter systems, including regional and local teams, Chapter events and programming, and all facets of Chapter service.

Purcell has been with the Academy since 2013 when she was named Executive Director of the Los Angeles Chapter. She later served as Senior Director of Member Outreach, leading industry outreach efforts across the Membership & Industry Relations department.

During her tenure at the Academy, Purcell managed a cross-department team of IT, Digital Media and Communications colleagues for a two-year period and helped to implement changes to the Academy’s membership system.

Her past experience includes a role as executive director of Harvardwood, a nonprofit supporting arts investment for members of the Harvard University community. She also did stints at Island Def Jam Music Group, Monitor Deloitte and Goldstar.

She graduated from Harvard, where she received a cum laude bachelor’s degree in economics.

“We are pleased to have Kelley as our Vice President of Membership & Industry Relations,” said Marchand. “Her expertise and history of being a driving force within the Membership & Industry Relations department make her a great asset to this organization. This is yet another step towards the Academy’s transformational commitment as we strive for greater inclusivity and work to ensure our membership reflects the diverse individuals who make up our music community.”