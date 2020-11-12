The Weeknd To Headline The 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

(CelebrityAccess) — Roc Nation, the NFL and sponsor Pepsi announced that Canadian music icon The Weeknd will be the headliner at the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show on CBS at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla. on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show telecast will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins as executive producer. Hamish Hamilton will direct the halftime extraganza.

2021 will mark the second year of Roc Nation’s role as strategic entertainment advisors of the live performance for the NFL.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year,” The Weeknd said.

“The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry,” added Roc Nation’s Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter. “This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”