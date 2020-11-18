Tory Lanez Pleads Not Guilty In Alleged Shooting Of Megan Thee Stallion

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Tory Lanez pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges that he shot fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in a July 12th incident in Los Angeles after the two left a house party.

At the time, Lanez, whose given name is Daystar Peterson, was arrested and charged with possession of a concealed weapon.

Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, was injured in the foot during the incident but did not allege that Lanez shot her until August when she took to Instagram to state, “You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lyin’ and shit. Stop lyin’. Why lie?”

In October, the Los Angeles County District Attorney has charged Lanez with felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and inflicting bodily injury with a firearm. If convicted, he faces a potential of more than 22 years in prison.

According to TMZ, Lanez has already posted a surety bond of $190,000 bond and been ordered to keep his distance from Megan Thee Stallion.

He maintains his innocence in the matter.